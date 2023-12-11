Autism Expert Donna Murray, PhD, CCC-SLP, joins 'As You Are' as Vice President of Clinical Strategy

Murray brings more than 30 years experience as a clinician with deep industry knowledge and expertise in both autism research and associated clinical services

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As You Are , a virtual clinic for autism diagnostic evaluations for kids, announced today that Donna Murray, PhD, CCC-SLP, has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Clinical Strategy.

Murray also serves as Adjunct Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and as an autism and learning health network consultant. She is the former VP of Clinical Programs at Autism Speaks where she oversaw a portfolio of research to improve diagnosis, treatment, and systems of care for those with autism. She led the activities of the Autism Care Network, an autism learning health system, specializing in the development and dissemination of evidence-based protocols and standards of care to improve outcomes for children with autism. Prior to joining Autism Speaks, Murray served as the Director of Clinical Services for the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and as the Co-Director of its Kelly O'Leary Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Murray said, "I have been impressed with As You Are's commitment to improving access to care and the urgency they have demonstrated to close the access gap. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated and innovative team and continue to build and expand these services. As You Are has the real potential to work collaboratively with the existing healthcare infrastructure to provide an option to rapidly reduce wait times to autism diagnostic services."

Murray has spent more than 30 years as a clinician and researcher and has numerous publications on the diagnosis and treatment of autism and its related physical and mental health conditions. Murray received her PhD from the University of Cincinnati, in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Kayla Wagner, CEO of As You Are, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Donna Murray to our team. She has an unfaltering commitment to addressing access problems on a national scale, and has and has demonstrated a patient-centered attitude toward improving the healthcare space throughout her illustrious career."

By providing diagnostic services for children aged 16 months to 10 years when there is a question of autism, As You Are is breaking geographic barriers for families across the nation who would otherwise have to wait months, or possibly even years for an evaluation. Telehealth appointments with a pediatrician are now available in 49 states. To learn more about As You Are and how to get started, please visit AsYouAre.com . Media Contact: PR@AsYouAre.com .

As You Are is managed and operated by Quadrant Biosciences Inc. and its affiliates. Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Quadrant Biosciences is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and located throughout the SUNY Upstate Medical University campus. To learn more, visit www.QuadrantBiosciences.com.

