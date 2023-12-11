InfiRay Plans to Unveil Its Latest Car Night Vision AI System at CES 2024

YANTAI, China, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, InfiRay, a world-renowned thermal camera manufacturer, has made continuous efforts and progress in the infrared field and achieved innovations and breakthroughs in microwave and rangefinding. InfiRay announces that it will present the latest product Auto AI Night Vision System InfiRay NV2 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024, which is the debut of this product in the U.S. By integrating several mature technologies, this product will revolutionize driving safety at night.

Driving safety at night has always been a hot topic. InfiRay's innovations in the nighttime driving field have attracted a lot of attention. Its impressive Car Night Vision System InfiRay NV2 can offer a safer and more reliable driving experience for ordinary drivers. This product is equipped with an infrared thermal image sensing unit, which can capture clear images in total darkness and recognize glare, reflections, and hazes under harsh conditions such as rainstorms and dust.

Isaiah Jang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said: "We are ready to offer you the most disruptive infrared automotive night vision product at CES 2024. We have been developing and optimizing this product for almost three years. Now, we can finally present the best version to you. This product aims to further improve the driving safety of every driver. It can be easily mounted and is affordable for everyone."

Auto AI Night Vision System InfiRay NV2 has an ultra-long night vision distance of 200 meters. In addition, its dustproof and rainproof grade is IP67. This means that the product can work properly in any weather, upending the traditional understanding of poor imaging quality of thermal cameras in rain and fog conditions.

This product also provides an exclusive AI-based driving solution. InfiRay has already become well-known in the infrared field with its exclusive intelligent precise temperature measurement algorithm AI-Temp and UHD image algorithm Matrix IV. The intelligent driving solution of this product will provide users with powerful functions, such as intelligent collision warning, target detection, classification, lane line detection, and distance and speed calculation.

When speaking of the price, Isaiah smiled with confidence and said: "We believe that even products several times more expensive may not be as good as InfiRay NV2. You are welcome to our booth to experience the most cost-effective automotive night vision device."

The InfiRay's team that will attend CES 2024 is from Xinfrared. It is a brand of Raytron, the leader in infrared thermal imaging. Xinfrared is taking the leading role in consumer-grade thermal imaging worldwide and is committed to providing infrared technology to every family for a better future. At CES 2024, the team will also present the world's smallest thermal camera InfiRay P2 Pro and the world's smallest thermal monocular Xinfrared T2 Pro.

InfiRay Booth Information:

Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D

Booth No. 53959

