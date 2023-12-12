The Cigna Group Recognized as Corporate Sustainability Industry Leader by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a corporate sustainability industry leader for the seventh consecutive year. DJSI establishes benchmark standards for corporate sustainability practices and maintains both the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). The Cigna Group was recognized on both DJSI World and DJSI North America lists.

The Cigna Group (PRNewsfoto/The Cigna Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by DJSI for our commitment to transforming the health care ecosystem into one that is sustainable, accessible, and equitable," said Geneva Brown, vice president, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). "At The Cigna Group, our mission centers around ensuring all people have the opportunity to achieve their full health and vitality potential regardless of social, economic, or environmental circumstances, and we will continue driving this work forward in support of all those we serve."

The Cigna Group's ESG vision underscores our pursuit in advancing better health for all and is organized under four connected pillars: Healthy Society, Healthy Workforce, Healthy Environment, and Healthy Company. Throughout the past year, The Cigna Group has made strides in advancing impactful work in each pillar:

Healthy Society : To advance better health for all by building a sustainable and equitable health care system, we continued to expand access to behavioral health care. One way we're fulfilling our mission is our University of Texas at Austin's Institute for Public School Initiatives (IPSI). Together, MDLIVE and IPSI are working to expand access to mental health care for Texas youth. We also $500,00 sponsorship to expand their Food Rx Program which supports people who are food insecure and living with a chronic disease. : To advance better health for all by building a sustainable and equitable health care system, we continued to expand access to behavioral health care. One way we're fulfilling our mission is our partnership between MDLIVE, an Evernorth company and leading provider of virtual care services in the U.S., and theInstitute for Public School Initiatives (IPSI). Together, MDLIVE and IPSI are working to expand access to mental health care foryouth. We also awarded Harris Health asponsorship to expand their Food Rx Program which supports people who are food insecure and living with a chronic disease.

Healthy Workforce: Employers play a vital role in the overall health care system, and we prioritize the health and vitality of our employees. This year, we introduced a more personalized employee assistance program (EAP) experience, called Confide Behavioral Health Navigator SM . We also published our Employers play a vital role in the overall health care system, and we prioritize the health and vitality of our employees. This year, we introduced a more personalized employee assistance program (EAP) experience, called Confide Behavioral Health Navigator. We also published our 2022 Diversity Scorecard Report , which demonstrates progress toward our goals in three areas: culture and coworkers, clients and customers, and communities. For example, we expanded our health plan's travel benefit to include travel for gender-affirming care for The Cigna Group employees and their dependents who are enrolled in a Cigna Healthcare medical plan and who live in regions where access is restricted. We're also proud to be named #14 on Fair360's Top Companies for Diversity , up 10 spots from last year, for our efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce – and for all.

Healthy Environment: In an effort to reduce our environmental impacts, The Cigna Group continues to make progress on our Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, with the intent to disclose additional categories in our 2023 ESG Report and CDP Climate Change response, and commit to set science-based GHG reduction targets.

Healthy Company: Helping people thrive is a top priority for us. This year, The Cigna Group was named to the Helping people thrive is a top priority for us. This year, The Cigna Group was named to the 2023 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations for Inclusion by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). We also began incorporating specific language in our supplier contracts that sets expectations to complete the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, an independent entity that measures material sustainability impacts.

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Sarver

(202) 615-1473

madeline.sarver@evernorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cigna Group