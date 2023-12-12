Pineapple Financial Inc. Fiscal 2023 Results to be Announced December 14th, 2023; Conference Call to Discuss Results December 15 at 8:00 am ET

Pineapple Financial Inc. Fiscal 2023 Results to be Announced December 14th, 2023; Conference Call to Discuss Results December 15 at 8:00 am ET

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced that it would host a conference call on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern time to discuss the company's Fiscal Year 2023 financial results ended August 31, 2023. These results will be announced Thursday, December 14, shortly after 4:00 pm Eastern time.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 or 201-689-8560 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Participants can also click the following link to obtain instant access to the event: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13743189&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at:

The teleconference replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671, referencing conference ID 13743189, three hours after the end of the event, until Friday, December 29, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

Related Links:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.