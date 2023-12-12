TRICORBRAUN APPOINTS CFO

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has appointed Scott Jamroz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting to TricorBraun President and CEO Court Carruthers, Jamroz leads the global finance function and directs the company's overall financial strategy.

"Scott's extensive financial leadership experience at growing, customer-focused, business-to-business organizations, paired with his M&A expertise and strong operational background, is an ideal match as we continue our strategic growth plans," said Carruthers. "We will benefit from the breadth of Scott's experience and team-centered leadership style as we continue to serve customers and build the best place for the best people in packaging. Scott is a fantastic addition to TricorBraun, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

A 20+ year finance veteran, Jamroz most recently served as CFO at United Site Services. His previous experience includes CFO positions at BlueLine Rental and within General Electric's Oil & Gas Pressure Control division. He began his career at General Electric, working in all aspects of finance in multiple industries.

Jamroz succeeds interim CFO Brandi Mathews. Mathews, a seasoned finance leader who has served at TricorBraun since 2018, transitions to the role of CFO, North America.

"I am deeply grateful for Brandi's numerous contributions and accomplishments over the last 18 months as Interim CFO, and I am excited for her continued impact in her new role, where she will focus on optimizing finance support for our growing North America businesses," said Carruthers. "Brandi is an exceptional leader and an invaluable member of our team."

Jamroz and Mathews both serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

