AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the outstanding depositary shares1 of the following series of preferred stock for the fourth quarter 2023:

Series of Preferred Stock


Ticker


Per Annum
Dividend Rate


Dividend Per
Depositary Share1

7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate


AGNCN


10.77544%2


$0.68843

6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate


AGNCM


6.875 %


$0.4296875

6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate


AGNCO


6.50 %


$0.40625

6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate


AGNCP


6.125 %


$0.3828125

7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset


AGNCL


7.750 %


$0.48438



1.

Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock.

2.

The Series C Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 5.111%. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending January 14, 2024 is 10.77544% per annum.

The dividend for each series of outstanding preferred stock is payable on January 16, 2024 to holders of record as of January 1, 2024.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

