Cantor Fitzgerald Bolsters Technology Vertical with Two Senior Hires in Investment Banking and Research

Cole Bader joins as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking

C.J. Muse joins as Senior Managing Director, Semiconductor Research Analyst

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced the appointments of Cole Bader as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking and C.J. Muse as Senior Managing Director, Semiconductor Analyst. These appointments mark a significant expansion for Cantor in the technology space. Mr. Bader will report directly to Sage Kelly, Global Head of Investment Banking. Mr. Muse will report directly to David Siffringer, Global Head of Equity Research.

Sage Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Investment Banking, commented on today's announcement, "Cole's extensive experience and proven leadership in the technology investment banking space will strengthen our capabilities and deliver enhanced value to our clients. This further highlights our continued expansion in a number of industry verticals within Investment Banking."

Pascal Bandelier, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Equities, added, "C.J. brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable expertise that will elevate our equity research team. His strategic insights will further enhance Cantor's position at the forefront of equity research, providing clients with valuable perspectives in the semiconductor market."

Mr. Bader's arrival at Cantor is part of a broader initiative, bringing together over 30 technology investment banking professionals to Cantor to develop a newly active industry vertical with a diverse product offering. With decades of experience in technology, these new hires will contribute to Cantor's M&A, equities, debt and private placement capital raising, and other offerings for clients. Mr. Muse's addition follows a series of several key senior investment hires for Cantor's rapidly growing Equities platform, including Josh Schimmer, M.D., and Eric Schmidt, Ph.D., in September. Additionally, Alexander Englander joined the team as Global Head of Equities Sales in August.

Mr. Bader most recently served as Co-Head of the Global Technology Group and Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions at Stifel. Before that, he was Co-Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1992, specializing in Technology Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Bader holds an A.B. from Princeton University.

Mr. Muse brings an impressive track record, having been named an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment for the past 16 years. This includes securing a Number 1 designation from 2016 to 2021 and a Number 2 ranking from 2010-2012, 2015, 2022, and 2023. He most recently served as a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI. Before that, Mr. Muse worked as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Barclays Capital and began his career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Muse holds a B.S. in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

