Oracle Announces the General Availability of Oracle Database@Azure

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Oracle Database@Azure service is now generally available in the Microsoft Azure East US region. Oracle will operate and manage Oracle Exadata Database Service, the first of several planned Oracle database services to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in Azure datacenters. Oracle Exadata Database Service dramatically simplifies cloud migration of mission critical workloads. The new Oracle Database@Azure service delivers all the performance, scale, and workload availability advantages of the Oracle Database including Real Application Clusters and built-in security, alongside best-in-class Azure services, such as the Azure OpenAI Service for generative AI applications.

"Exadata is the most effective platform to run the Oracle Database and this service provides Microsoft Azure users with the best of all possible worlds," said Carl Olofson, research vice president, Data Management Software, IDC. "Clearly, Oracle and Azure have embraced a multicloud strategy for the ultimate benefit of their mutual customers."

To meet strong customer demand across the globe, Oracle Database@Azure will be generally available in additional regions in 2024, including Germany Central, Australia East, France Central, Canada Central, Brazil South, Japan East, UK South, Central US, and South Central US. Each deployment is planned to run across two Azure availability zones, enabling customers to configure high availability across zones. With this offering, customers can benefit from:

Flexible options to move their Oracle databases to the cloud;

The highest level of Oracle database performance, scale, and availability, as well as feature and pricing parity with OCI public list prices;

The simplicity, security, and latency of a single operating environment (datacenter) within Azure;

Streamlined migration to the cloud, where it is easier to modernize IT environments and take advantage of Azure's infrastructure, tooling, and services;

Compatibility with proven migration tools like Oracle Zero Downtime Migration;

Consistency with on-premises deployments of Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata, reducing the need for rearchitecture;

The ability to build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies, including Azure OpenAI Service;

Unified customer support from Oracle and Microsoft;

Simplified purchasing via the Azure Marketplace, and ability to leverage Oracle and Microsoft licenses and commitments/discount programs;

The assurance of an architecture that is tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud.

"Ninety-eight percent of the Fortune 100 run Oracle Database and leading organizations in every industry have relied on Oracle Exadata and RAC technology to build mission critical applications on-premises. Most of these workloads have not yet moved to the cloud," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle and Microsoft are making it simpler for customers to accelerate their data center exits and migrate their on-premises Oracle estate to the cloud. Together with Microsoft, we're eliminating some of the biggest challenges our customers face using best-of-breed technologies and adopting multicloud architectures."

"We've received tremendous interest in Oracle Database@Azure since its announcement," said Erin Chapple, corporate vice president, Azure Core Product and Design, Microsoft. "Oracle Database@Azure streamlines the migration of Oracle workloads to Azure, so that customers across industries can combine the best of Oracle with the breadth of Microsoft cloud services like Azure AI and our application platform and developer services, to empower business innovation."

