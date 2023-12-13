Orbbec releases Persee N1 camera-computer kit for 3D vision enthusiasts, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform

Orbbec's feature-rich RGB-D camera-computer is a ready-to-use out-of-the box solution for 3D vision application developers and experimenters

TROY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec , an industry leader dedicated to 3D vision systems, has developed the Persee N1, an all-in-one combination of a popular stereo-vision 3D camera and a purpose-built computer based on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, and equipped with industry-standard interfaces for the most useful accessories and data connections. Developers using the newly launched camera-computer will also enjoy the benefits of the Ubuntu OS and OpenCV libraries. Orbbec recently became an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Preferred Partner .

Persee N1 delivers highly accurate and reliable data for in-door/semi-outdoor operation, ideally suited for healthtech, dimensioning, interactive gaming, retail and robotics applications, and features:

An easy setup process using the Orbbec SDK and Ubuntu-based software environment.

Industry-proven Gemini 2 camera, based on active stereo IR technology, which includes Orbbec's custom ASIC for high-quality, in-camera depth processing.

NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics. The powerfulplatform for edge AI and robotics.

HDMI and USB ports for easy connections to a monitor and keyboard.

Multiple USB ports for data and a POE (Power over Ethernet) port for combined data and power connections.

Expandable storage with MicroSD and M.2 slots.

"The self-contained Persee N1 camera-computer makes it easy for computer vision developers to experiment with 3D vision," said Amit Banerjee, Head of Platform and Partnerships at Orbbec. "This combination of our Gemini 2 RGB-D camera and the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics allows AI development while at the same time enabling large-scale cloud-based commercial deployments."

The new camera module also features official support for the widely used Open Computer Vision (OpenCV) library. OpenCV is used in an estimated 89% of all embedded vision projects according to industry reports. This integration marks the beginning of a deeper collaboration between Orbbec and OpenCV, which is operated by the non-profit Open Source Vision Foundation.

"The Persee N1 features robust support for the industry-standard computer vision and AI toolset from OpenCV," said Dr. Satya Mullick, CEO of OpenCV. "OpenCV and Orbbec have entered a partnership to ensure OpenCV compatibility with Orbbec's powerful new devices and are jointly developing new capabilities for the 3D vision community."

About Orbbec www.Orbbec.com

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price.

About OpenCV www.opencv.org

The Open Source Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization that maintains the OpenCV library, the global standard for computer vision and machine learning software. With a community of users spanning industry, academia, and research, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing the field of computer vision and artificial intelligence through open collaboration.

Contact:

Taylor Maurits

Wise Up PR for Orbbec

taylor@wiseup.pr

