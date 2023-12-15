The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum: A Dermatologist Led Sensation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a dermatologist favorite skincare brand, has taken social media by storm thanks to its revolutionary The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum. This groundbreaking product has earned critical acclaim from beauty enthusiasts, top dermatologists, and skin experts across TikTok thanks to its multifaceted formulation.

One Serum, Several Peptides, Multiple Benefits

According to Havard & Duke educated dermatologist Dr. Charles, "2024 is going to be the year of the peptide" thanks to its host of benefits. Various peptides offer a multitude of advantages making it preferrable to incorporate a variety into a single serum. And COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum has done exactly that featuring not one but six peptides & six synergistic ingredients which include powerhouse ingredient, Copper Tripeptide. Together, this creates an innovative formula that simultaneously targets skin laxity, wrinkles, and pores. It also soothes, brightens and retexturizes to provide a comprehensive skincare solution leading many to view the product as "Botox in a bottle".

Prep And Pair for Enhanced Outcomes

Peptides are a great option for users of all ages and skin types thanks to their non-irritating yet powerful benefits. But there's a way to elevate their results with one simple tip. Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Andrew states that "skin peptides can be especially powerful when incorporating it with other active ingredients..." Simply use a peptide serum as the first step to prep the skin and create a canvas that encourages absorption of ingredients then pair it with another synergistic active to target specific concerns. He then goes on to introduce COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum explaining that its lightweight consistency makes it perfect for the job.

Dr. Lindsey supports this claim by stating that the COSRX serum "…prepares the skin for other products and it layers really well". She then goes on to pair it with the viral COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence claiming that the duo "gives you that intense hydration, super soothing, restores that skin barrier, retexturizes and brightens for that glazed donut look". She gives the pair a big thumbs up as "…the power couple for improving skin texture." In another clip, that has already garnered a staggering 5.6M views on TikTok, skin expert, Dr Zion adds further credit to this claim stating that "these two together, they will leave you shook". She then encourages users to get creative with their skincare routine, recommending users to pair with Vitamin C for brightening and hyperpigmentation, Retinol for anti-aging & Niacinamide for pores. This method of prepping and pairing also acts to reduce possible sensitivity caused by highly potent actives like those mentioned above.

Cost-Effective Skincare

To achieve results, it's incredibly important to invest in a quality peptide serum. But quality doesn't necessarily mean a hefty price tag. Dermatologist approved, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum ticks all the boxes. Not only does it contain six peptides but it comes in a jumbo sized 150ml bottle making it the ideal product to drench ourselves in without breaking the bank. It's versatile and can be used as a standalone product or used to prep and layer. Dr. Zion gives it her stamp of approval claiming, "peptide serums tend to be on the pricier side but this one is on the affordable side." So, if you're on the market for a peptide serum that packs a punch, this might be it!

