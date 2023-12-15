Dr. Marty Pets Achieves Over 14 Million Units Sold of Their Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

A Premium Dog Food Designed to Support Your Dog's Youthful Energy, Digestion, and Healthy Lifespan

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® has now sold over 14 million units of their best-selling freeze-dried raw dog food, Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness. Created by esteemed veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend™ - Essential Wellness is meticulously crafted with a blend of protein-rich meats, accompanied by antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits. What distinguishes Nature's Blend is its gentle freeze-drying process, which carefully preserves vital nutrients such as omega-3s, vitamin A, iron, taurine, and fiber.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. (PRNewswire)

What is Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is a freeze-dried raw dog food designed to support your dog's health and happiness. This premium blend features high-quality meats such as turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver, which are naturally rich in proteins essential for your dog's youthful vitality. The freeze-drying process helps preserve crucial nutrients, setting it apart from many other dog foods on the market. Notably, this top-tier freeze-dried raw dog food is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. This food is designed for your dog's health and meticulously formulated to help bolster their vitality, maintain youthful mobility, and promote a healthy build with limber joints.*

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95. They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine 2 parts of Nature's Blend with 1 part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for 3 minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Press@DrMartyPets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets