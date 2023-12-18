Cetera Welcomes $450 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Financial Specialists

Bill Schumann Joins Cetera's Tax-Oriented Community From Grove Point Investments

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Bill Schumann, CFP®**, has joined Cetera Financial Specialists from Grove Point Investments. Schumann provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had $450 million in assets under administration* as of May 30, 2023.

"Cetera Financial Specialists' unique focus on tax professionals gives it an efficient, small-firm feel with access to the large-firm resources that make Cetera a powerful industry leader," Schumann said. "I'm pleased to join this community of gifted tax professionals and look forward to what we can accomplish together for the betterment of my clients and business."

"Bill's recruitment provides yet another example of Cetera Financial Specialists' ability to attract high-caliber financial professionals," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "We pride ourselves on our family culture with high-touch support and resources that help financial professionals through all stages of their business lifecycle. I'm confident that Bill's business will continue to thrive at Cetera Financial Specialists as he continues to serve his clients and plans for the long-term trajectory of his business."

Schumann has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and holds his Series 7 and Series 63 registrations. He is also a Certified Financial Planner™, a fellow of NAEA's National Tax Practice Institute and an Enrolled Agent (enrolled to practice before the IRS). Schumann is the founder of Schumann Financial, which is based out of Wheaton, Ill. and focuses on financial planning, investing and taxes. He and the client service associates who make up Schumann Financial provide clients with individualized and proactive approaches to helping them address their financial goals and objectives in the most efficient way possible.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Financial Specialists, member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

