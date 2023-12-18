iFLYTEK is Taking New Strides in Global Development with Successful Listing and Sales in Singapore and Participation in Indonesian AES

HEFEI, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2023, iFLYTEK Consumer Business has expanded its presence in numerous countries worldwide, achieving notable milestones. In November, several iFLYTEK consumer products were made available in Singapore. Additionally, iFLYTEK participated in the Appliances & Electronics Show (AES), a significant exhibition event in Indonesia, marking another pivotal advancement in implementing its global strategy.

iFLYTEK's global strategy is focused on growing its presence in promising Southeast Asia markets, including Singapore and Indonesia. Singapore is renowned as a global financial center and technology innovation hub. Singapore's local consumer base exhibits a robust demand for top-notch and intelligent products, Indonesia has emerged as a vibrant market, attracting technology companies due to its substantial population and the rapid expansion of its middle class.

In Singapore, the iFLYTEK AI hardware products launch took place on November 24, with products now available in renowned stores such as Courts, Harvey Norman, and ATRIX and simultaneously accessible on popular online platforms like Shopee and Lazada. Concurrently, iFLYTEK participated in AES, showcasing a range of smart hardware products that earned the prestigious Most Innovative Award.

The remarkable headway achieved by iFLYTEK C-end products in international markets is rooted in the substantial value offered to users. The offerings of translation devices, recorders, dictionary pens, and audiobooks cater to diverse needs and provide users with AI-powered office and learning solutions. iFLYTEK Translator stands out with its support for multi-language online and offline translation, addressing cross-language communication requirements of users globally. iFLYTEK Recorder earns user favor with its high-quality recording function, speech recognition, and transliteration capabilities. Meanwhile, iFLYTEK audiobooks enhance users' reading experiences by offering a more immersive option.

The successful penetration of the Singapore and Indonesia markets marks a crucial achievement in iFLYTEK's overarching goal of empowering users worldwide. Addressing the needs and expectations of local users, iFLYTEK is poised to elevate the overall experience and satisfaction of its global user base, propelling the advancement of AI applications. iFLYTEK remains steadfast in its commitment to innovative research and development in artificial intelligence, coupled with the expansion of global partnerships.

