Measured Announces Integration into mShift's Platform, Enabling Cyber Insurance Quotes in Minutes

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), today announced a powerful new platform integration with Millennial Shift Technologies Inc. (mShift). mShift offers a comprehensive digital platform that guides insurance professionals to quickly quote, bind, and issue new cyber policies in the SME market.

"Integrating Measured's AI tools and API into the mShift platform enables Measured to deliver cyber insurance quotes to our broker partners for our market-leading cyber insurance product, CyberGuard 2023, within minutes," shared Nick Little, Head of Insurance at Measured. "Thanks to our AI-powered risk classification and rating engine, brokers can feel confident in the competitive appeal and reliability of Measured's cyber insurance quotes."

"We have partnered with Measured to help address the needs of SME cyber insurance buyers. With this integration, hundreds of brokers on our platform can provide their customers with customized cyber insurance quotes from Measured with remarkable speed and accuracy," commented Mark Meury, CEO of mShift.

Measured's CyberGuard 2023 cyber insurance product provides innovative cyber insurance coverages for businesses with up to $500MM in revenue seeking to manage enterprise cyber risk. Measured's solution includes continuous threat monitoring to ensure that Measured's customers remain cyber secure amidst an ever-changing threat landscape.

For more information about Measured's CyberGuard 2023 cyber insurance offering or to schedule a call with Measured's Underwriting Team, please visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/for-brokers/

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

At Measured, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Companies want confidence, quantified.

Diligence, quantified.

Trust, quantified.

That is Measured.

About Millennial Shift Technologies

Millennial Shift Technologies is a leading custom-branded e-trading platform suite designed to empower brokers to quote, bind, and issue policies within minutes through multiple distribution channels while maintaining the broker-underwriter relationship. Founded in 2019, Millennial Shift Technologies is based in Phoenix, Arizona, with employees across the United States. For more information, please visit https://mshifttech.com/.

