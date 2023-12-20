AMDA Announces its New Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Vocal Performance: Commercial Music

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts is excited to announce its newest professional performance training program, the BFA in Vocal Performance: Commercial Music. Crafted to address the evolving needs of the global music industry, this program offers an innovative blend of contemporary styles and classical training.

The BFA in Vocal Performance: Commercial Music is designed to harness the potential of young artists, equipping them with the skills required to shine in today's commercial music scene. Leveraging AMDA's renowned reputation and deep roots in performing arts education, this program stands as a testament to the institution's commitment to industry relevance and student success.

Key Features Include:

Holistic Training : Not only does this program provide world class training for the vocal performer, the curriculum explores all vital aspects of commercial music, covering areas like music theory, digital production, and stage performance.

Hollywood Spotlight : Students are placed right in the heart of the world's entertainment capital, offering unparalleled opportunities to interact with industry professionals, attend networking events, and gain first-hand experience in legendary recording studios.

Career-Ready Curriculum : This program isn't just about the notes and scales; it's about preparing students for real-world challenges and opportunities in songwriting, music production, and much more.

Legacy of Excellence: Joining AMDA's BFA in Vocal Performance means stepping into a legacy where many alumni have echoed their brilliance on global stages, from Broadway to chart-topping music hits.

"Our new BFA program in Vocal Performance: Commercial Music is a direct response to the industry's needs. We've always been at the forefront of performing arts education, and this new offering continues to amplify our commitment to our students' success. Students won't just learn; they'll thrive and evolve into industry-ready professionals," said Dr. Michael Angotti, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of AMDA.

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts, established in 1964, has been a pioneer in performing arts education, producing some of the brightest talents in the world of music, theater, and dance. With a mission to provide unparalleled performing arts education, AMDA continues to be a thriving center for innovation, talent, and academic excellence.

For more information about the BFA in Vocal Performance: Commercial Music program click here:

https://www.amda.edu/admissions/request-information

Media Contact: publicrelations@amda.edu

