Haystax: Premier Security Platform for 2023 College Football Bowl Game Host Cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement builds for this year's highly anticipated college football bowl games, organizers are taking unprecedented steps to ensure the safety and security of host cities and that of players, staff, and fans. Haystax, a leading provider of advanced security analytics and risk management solutions, proudly supports our public safety partners in the bowl game host cities of Pasadena, CA (Rose Bowl); New Orleans, LA (Sugar Bowl) Houston, TX (National Championship)... not to mention Phoenix, AZ (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) and Arlington, TX (Cotton Bowl) where (of more local, KC rivalry interest) the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers have also found bowl berths!

In an era where the security of our communities is paramount, the partnership between Haystax and host cities in California, Texas, Arizona, and Louisiana marks a significant step forward in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance public safety. Haystax's advanced security platform combines innovative analytics, threat intelligence, and risk management capabilities to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the unique challenges posed by large-scale events.

Key features of the Haystax security platform include:

Advanced Threat Detection: Haystax employs state-of-the-art analytics to detect and assess potential threats in real-time, providing event organizers with the intelligence needed to respond swiftly and effectively.

Predictive Risk Modeling: Utilizing predictive analytics, Haystax identifies potential risks and vulnerabilities, allowing organizers to proactively address security concerns and implement preventive measures.

Integrated Communication: The platform facilitates seamless communication among event stakeholders, law enforcement, and security personnel, ensuring a coordinated response to any emerging situation.

Scalability: Haystax's security solution is scalable to accommodate the unique challenges of large-scale events, providing a robust and reliable framework for the college football bowl games.

"In high velocity and complex environments, Haystax superpowers cities and large jurisdictions by converging security solutions and keeping all stakeholders coordinated and informed for both planned events and rapidly unfolding incidents," said Kirk Cerny, Chief Operations Officer at Haystax.

"Haystax is proud to be a partner in the security framework of these major cities and is committed to ensuring the success of these Public Safety collaborations," Jason Dombkowski, Haystax president and former chief of police, commented. "We are proud to contribute our expertise and advanced technology to support the security efforts of some of the most prestigious events in our customers' cities. Our goal is to help provide a more secure environment that allows law enforcement and first responders to focus in a streamlined environment and fans to focus on the excitement of the games."

As college football fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming bowl games, they can rest assured that Haystax's innovative security platform will be working diligently behind the scenes to safeguard the integrity and safety of these celebrated events.

