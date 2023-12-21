Hôpital Saint-Louis Implements SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to Further Research of Myeloid Disorders

The Hospital will use SOPHiA GENETICS technology to streamline workflows and expedite research

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Hôpital Saint-Louis, located in Paris, has implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to help advance its research of Myeloid Disorders and continue expanding the use of precision medicine for those in the area. This latest implementation is an expansion of its existing work with SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

For more than 50 years, patients suffering from Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a subset of myeloid malignancies in which too many blood stem cells mature into red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets, have been referred to the team at Hôpital Saint-Louis, where the Cellular Biology Department is focused on in-depth clinical research to help provide comprehensive care for MPN patients. The implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help the Cellular Biology Department expedite its research and increase its ability to provide data-driven care to patients with MPN.

"While the providers and researchers in my department have decades of experience with MPNs and are well-versed in providing the highest quality care to our patients, we have been pleased with the support of the innovative technology that SOPHiA GENETICS offers," said Bruno Cassinat, PharmD, Ph.D., Molecular Diagnostics, Hôpital Saint-Louis. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has been an essential tool to support us in streamlining our bioinformatics workflows, expediting our research, and making data-driven decisions for our patient population."

MPNs originate from hematopoietic disruptions in the myeloid lineage. Advances in the study of MPNs depend on timely, cost-effective, and reliable sequencing strategies. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, the Cellular Biology Department will provide its patients with access to tailored next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based workflows that enable accurate and sensitive characterization of the complex mutational landscape associated with myeloid neoplasms. These workflows will provide researchers with high-quality, reproducible data on up-to-date gene panels to expedite and advance research.

"As we continue expanding the use of data-driven medicine around the world, we are keenly focused on aiding hospitals and labs with their efforts to keep up with expanding international recommendations and the near-constant progress being made in targeted therapies for myeloid disorders," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is designed to ensure our customers not only have access to NGS workflows, but have the tools they need to identify insights that will help guide research, accelerate studies, and inform decision-making."

Molecular profiling via next-generation sequencing (NGS) is used to best investigate the pathogenic variants causing different myeloid malignancies, however, NGS produces a vast amount of complex data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a NGS-based application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently analyze and interpret raw NGS data for researchers. The Platform provides streamlined insights in a matter of days, enabling clinicians to more quickly make data-driven recommendations to their patients.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA DDM™ Dx Myeloid Solution is available as a CE-IVD product for In Vitro Diagnostic Use in Europe and Turkey. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS