Tokyo Dome Hotel Showcases Renovated Executive Floors: A New Chapter in Urban Luxury

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Tokyo's vibrant Bunkyo-ward at 1-3-61 Koraku, the Tokyo Dome Hotel, under the leadership of President and General Manager Fumiyuki Munakata, stands as a beacon of comfort and convenience for travelers. Having opened its doors in 2000, the hotel recently underwent its first significant renovation, unveiling its new look this year. The highlight of this transformation is the introduction of the Executive Floors, occupying the 39th to 41st levels, designed to offer an elevated experience for discerning guests.

The hotel's prime location in Bunkyo-ward, a district steeped in historical significance, offers guests an immersive cultural experience.

It's situated at Suidobashi and Korakuen, areas known for their convergence of multiple railway lines, ensures seamless access to Tokyo's extensive rail network. This strategic location connects guests effortlessly to major train stations and renowned Tokyo attractions like Asakusa, Ginza, Shibuya, and Akihabara, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. For those arriving by air, the convenience of limousine bus services between Narita Airport and the hotel adds to the ease of travel.

In its latest renovation, the Tokyo Dome Hotel has meticulously reimagined its upper floors, transforming them into a themed urban oasis. Each room on these Executive Floors boast panoramic views of Tokyo's dynamic cityscape, offering guests a unique vantage point to soak in the city's energy. Two distinct perspectives await: the Parkside (north side), with its views of Tokyo Dome City, and the Palaceside (south side), showcasing the sprawling Marunouchi and Shinjuku business districts and the serene Imperial Palace. These vistas provide a tranquil backdrop for guests to unwind amidst Tokyo's bustling rhythms.

During their stay, guests have exclusive access to the Executive Lounge, sumptuous breakfasts at the Sky Lounge & Dining "The Artist's Café" on the hotel's top floor, and a state-of-the-art gym. The Tokyo Dome Hotel is committed to ensuring an unparalleled hospitality experience, making every moment of a Tokyo visit memorable.

The Tokyo Dome Hotel opened on June 1st, 2000 in Tokyo Dome City, one of the biggest entertainment hubs in central Tokyo. The hotel embraces the 3 concepts Tokyo Dome City aspire to achieve, "seeing," "playing," and "relaxing." The hotel also aspires to go beyond a simple facility for relaxation, to become a space filled with entertainment that incorporates elements of "fun" and "playfulness." The high-rise has 3 floors below ground and 43 floors above ground, towers at 155 meters high with a total floor area of 105,856.6 ㎡. The hotel has 1,006 guest rooms, 9 restaurants and lounges (including a hotel-managed restaurant outside the building), 15 large, mid-sized and small banquet rooms, wedding facilities including a chapel and temple, an outdoor pool, and other amenities.

