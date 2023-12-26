Patriot Day - A Freedom Gala to Support J6: An Evening of Celebration and Discourse

Date: January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location: The America First Warehouse

Join us in New York for Patriot Day!

Join us for "Patriot Day – A Freedom Gala to Support J6," a grand event scheduled for January 6, 2024, at The America First Warehouse. This event promises to be an extraordinary evening, filled with celebration, thought-provoking discourse, and community support.

VIP Experience (5:00 pm – 6:30 pm)

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive session starting at 5:00 pm, featuring drinks and hors d'oeuvres. This is a unique opportunity to interact with our esteemed speakers, including Patrick Byrne, Siaka Massaquoi, Kyle Seraphin, Steve Baker, and special guest Jason D. Meister, in a more personal setting. VIP guests will also benefit from early entrance, two complimentary drink tickets, and premium front-row seating for the main event.

General Admission (6:30 pm – 10:00 pm)

Doors open at 6:30 pm for General Admission guests. Attendees will be treated to a delightful sit-down dinner while listening to our lineup of dynamic speakers. The evening is designed to be interactive, providing opportunities for guests to engage with the speakers and ask questions during dinner.

Entertainment

The night will be hosted by Cowboy Logic, known for their engaging charm and wit on Real America's Voice. Additionally, attendees will be entertained by a live performance from the band Ikabar Krane, ensuring an energetic and memorable atmosphere.

Special Features

Silent Auction: Participate in our silent auction, featuring exclusive items and experiences.

Support for J6 Prison Families and Legal Fund: Contribute to a noble cause by supporting the families of J6 prisoners and their legal funds.

Pricing

General Admission: $50 (includes dinner and show).

VIP Admission: $100 (includes early entrance, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and prime seating).

We invite you to join us for a night of great food, engaging discussions, and a sense of unity in support of a significant cause. Secure your tickets now for an event that celebrates freedom and unity while contributing to a cause that has a profound impact on many lives.

Can't make it? Buy a Veteran a ticket! Limited tickets available! All funds collected will be donated to www.standinthegap.foundation in support of J6. Purchase tickets at: www.theamericaproject.com/events

Contact:

The America Project

info@americaproject.com

