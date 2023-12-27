Ultimate Pet Nutrition Introduces Nutra Complete Infusions Dog Food Line

A New Line of Popular Freeze-Dried Raw Adult Dog Food Now Includes Health-Boosting Bone Broth, Infused Into Every Bite

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health benefits of bone broth are numerous for humans and animals alike. For dogs, research has found that bone broth may aid with liver detoxification, immune support, maintaining healthy skin and coat, strong joints, and supporting digestive health. But most grocery store bone broths contain potential health-harming ingredients, like onion.*

Dr. Gary Richter, introduces Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Complete Infusions™, a new line of freeze-dried raw adult dog food infused with bone broth.Duck with Organic Chicken Bone Broth Recipe is the first product of the Nutra Complete Infusions™ dog food line. This delicious dog food is a complete and balanced veterinarian-developed blend of protein-packed duck, seeds, minerals, fruits, vegetables, and vitamins — freeze-dried raw for maximum nutrition and flavor. (PRNewswire)

So to help dogs everywhere access the health-boosting benefits of bone broth, award-winning veterinarian, Dr. Gary Richter , introduces Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® Nutra Complete Infusions™ , a new line of freeze-dried raw adult dog food infused with bone broth.

Duck with Organic Chicken Bone Broth Recipe is the first product of the Nutra Complete Infusions™ dog food line. This delicious dog food is a complete and balanced veterinarian-developed blend of protein-packed duck, seeds, minerals, fruits, vegetables, and vitamins — freeze-dried raw for maximum nutrition and flavor. Every delicious bite has been infused with powdered chicken bone broth for a burst of powerful nutrients, like glucosamine and chondroitin, to help dogs stay active and happy.*

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete ™ Infusions Duck With Organic Chicken Bone Broth Recipe contains 95% animal-sourced ingredients, like duck, duck heart, and duck liver. It is also free of fillers, artificial ingredients, preservatives, and added grains. In addition to nutritious, protein-packed duck, Nutra Complete™ Infusions also contain fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, like blueberries and spinach — which can help support smooth, healthy digestion. Prebiotics and amino acids combined with flaxseed, blueberry, carrot, sweet potato, and spinach — which are packed with antioxidants and vitamins — help support healthy skin and a soft coat. Nutra Complete™ Infusions is also carefully crafted to give dogs the nutrients they need for healthy immune function, healthy aging, and vitality.*

Ingredients: Duck, Duck Heart, Duck Liver, Duck Gizzard, Chicken Bone Broth, Flaxseed, Calcium Carbonate, Dried Kelp, Blueberry, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Spinach, Broccoli, Chicory, Salt, Cranberry, Yeast Culture, Pumpkin Seed, Ginger, and more.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and YouTube @ultimatepetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and his newest books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs . Dr. Richter has received over 20 local and national awards, including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the medical director and founder of Holistic Veterinary Care in Oakland, California, since 2009. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow him on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

