Do this One Thing Before You Retire

Sponsored - When it comes time to retire, there are many important things to consider. You have worked all your adult life and now you’ve come to pinnacle of your working life when you’ll turn in your keys, they’ll throw you a party, and you’ll go home and upgrade your TV package. During all these exciting times you will have to consider some important questions such as:

How much will your health insurance cost?

How much will your Social Security benefits be and when will you start taking them?

Will your investments make up the difference between your SS benefits and your monthly expenses?

How long can you reasonably expect your investments to last?

How will your tax situation change in retirement?

If you were to die today, who would inherit your wealth?

These are all massive questions that can take dozens of hours of research and even then, the right strategy can be difficult to implement for the average investor. For this reason, it’s important to consult with a financial planner who has studied the ins and outs of the tax laws, investment markets, insurance policies, estate plans, and retirement scenarios.

At American Financial Planning we are here to give free consultations to anyone who is retiring in the next 0-5 years to make sure that you’re on track and to give quality advice based on our experience, ethics, passing exam scores (CFP®exam), and education. We have the knowledge to help you work through all these issues so that you can get back to living your dream life in retirement. Our fees are very competitive for what we do, and we are here to help.

So the number one thing to do before you retire is to meet with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ who has the knowledge and experience to help guide you through these important decisions.

Call us with questions or to schedule your free consultation today!