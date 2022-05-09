Market Downturn: It’s Time To Manage Your Emotions and Your Strategy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Financial Planning and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Financial Planning, visit https://americanfp.us.

Yes, April was a bad month for stocks, in fact, the whole year so far has been bad for stocks. This year has been the worst 4-month start to a year since 1939 and the worst April since 1970.

The most important thing to remember in a market downturn like the one we are experiencing is to keep it cool, manage your own emotions, and continue to work your investing strategy.

You don’t lose if you don’t sell, so don’t sell unless you need the money for your current living expenses! Leave it invested and let it bounce back, like it always does.

A market correction or recession is always a good time to invest if you have the money. If you have some extra money sitting around, then now is an excellent time to invest.

Do not constantly look at your account balances and calculate your losses. This doesn’t help anyone. Again, it’s not a loss if you don’t sell.

Do not let your emotions get the best of you. Take time for your own mental health whether that means exercising, going out with friends, being productive at work, or creating art. Now is always a great time to prioritize your holistic goals and focus on your physical, mental, social, and spiritual health.

This last piece of advice is not based in economics or finance or anything like that, but I believe it is the most powerful advice for that reason. Simply obey this teaching, “Do not worry for your life, what you will eat or drink, because your heavenly father will take care of you just like he takes care of the birds of the air and the lilies of the field.”

Maybe the key to beating anxiety is to just deny its presence in your life altogether. Don’t let worry rain on your parade. It’s summertime so go out and enjoy your life and let the stock market rise back up like it always has in its entire history. Let’s look at your account balances after the November elections and see how that makes you feel.

Daniel Colston, CFP®

(540) 904-1670

dcolston@americanfp.us