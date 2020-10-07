What to Expect Financially Heading Into a Presidential Election

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Financial Planning and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about American Financial Planning, visit https://americanfp.us/contact.

It’s no big secret that presidential election years often come with a great deal of change. American Financial Planning is well aware of what a presidential campaign can do to personal finances. There are a number of ways that your money can be affected in an election year, so here’s a few things to look out for and consider as we head into Election 2020.

Personal taxes - This is an area that hits all of us. Tax code has a tendency to change from president to president. Depending on which party wins, there are some general differences in where taxes may go up or down. The general school of thought is that if a Republican is in office, there will be a somewhat friendlier tax code towards businesses and higher income individuals. This approach tends to stimulate business growth and further grow the economy. Democrats tend to move more towards low and middle income tax breaks with an increase in corporate taxes and other things like capital gains taxes. Although changes in tax code effect virtually everyone, some are certainly facing bigger changes than others, depending on the outcome of a presidential election. If you have tax concerns, American Financial Planning can help address those and offer helpful options to suit individual situations.

The Stock Market - So much can depend on how the markets are performing. Millions of Americans have some sort of investment either through personal channels, or in a retirement fund through their employer. Many factors can impact the markets, but the president has little influence over many of them. One area that will cause change is changes in tax codes. If corporate taxes are increased, that could slow growth and cause a decline in markets. Trade policy is another area where the president can impact the markets. Many believe a Democratic president will have a different stance on trade with China which could have a positive impact on agriculture and manufacturing in America. In the past 100 years, the stock market has done better under Democratic Presidents, but that’s no guarantee on what will happen in 2020. Markets don’t like change, so expect a knee-jerk reaction a new president is elected, but long term investors shouldn’t worry too much about that.

Health Care and Federal Spending - Both of these areas will almost certainly have an impact depending on the presidential outcome. Many expect more direct federal spending to come in the way of COVID-19 relief for both businesses and individuals. We can’t be sure at this time exactly what that will look like, but both parties seem to be looking at some sort of continued direct federal spending. Health Care has been a hot topic for several years and there no reason to think that will go away with another presidential election. The existence and reach of the Affordable Care Act plays a direct impact on your costs for health care. If you’d like to learn more about how you may be impacted, American Financial Planning’s expert agents are on hand to answer any questions you may have.

American Financial Planning is a team of fiduciaries - the legal term which means that we will always put your interests above our own. We offer advice that is impartial and always seeking your best interest.