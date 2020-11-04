Will Your Money Last in Retirement?

Sponsored - The most significant calculation a retirement advisor will complete for you in planning for retirement is determining how long your assets will last. This is a complex calculation that I often perform for clients. I love the challenge behind it. There are many working parts that go into ensuring the accuracy of the calculation. Here are all the relevant considerations that go into it:

Monthly expenses

Expected Social Security benefit (already indexed for inflation every year)

Monthly annuity or pension benefits

Investment account balances (tax-free or taxable)

Expected annual return from investments

Inflation adjustment for living expenses every year

Life expectancy (generally 30 to 50 years)

There are a couple different ways to read the results. One is to say, “If you live 40 years, then you can take $2,000 per month from your retirement accounts. In addition to your Social Security benefits and annuity payments, that’s almost $5,000 per month to live on. You’ll be fine.” Another way to interpret the data is to base it off of the client’s desire for a certain amount of money every month. For instance, if the client wants $3,000 per month, the advisor might say, “That’s fine, but you’ll only be able to tap your account for 30 years, and then you’ll only have Social Security benefits left.”

This is a complicated calculation, and I do not recommend doing it alone. Online calculators can help, but you don’t know what assumptions the software is making. Having an advisor help you complete this calculation so it’s done right the first time will pay for itself many times over.

If the results don’t come back exactly the way you expected or wanted, you can adjust your lifestyle or investment strategy to find the best alternative going forward. This gives you the power in choosing for yourself how your financial future will go. You master your money instead of the reverse and you take control of your financial destiny.

