Celebrate Christmas in July with our Spectacular Jewelry Sale - A Wonderland of Jewelry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, visit https://www.amrheins.com/.

Get ready to deck the halls and spread some festive cheer because we’re thrilled to announce our incredible Christmas in July Jewelry Sale! While the weather outside might be sizzling, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy the holiday spirit and indulge in some delightful jewelry shopping. From July 10th to July 15th, we’re offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% off select exquisite showroom collections with almost everything in our showroom at 30% off. So, mark your calendars and get ready to add sparkle to your collection or dazzle a loved one with a gift that will light up their summer! We have something for everyone!

1. Glittering Diamond Engagement Rings & Diamond Wedding Bands: From elegant solitaires to intricate creations by designers Sylvie and S. Kashi, our collection of engagement rings and diamond wedding bands will leave you spoiled. Find the perfect piece to symbolize love and friendship that celebrates your own unique style.

2. Captivating Gold Jewelry: Adorn yourself with our breathtaking jewelry from designers Brevani and Midas featuring exquisite gemstones rings, delicate chains, and stunning pendants. They’re sure to turn heads and add a touch of sophistication to any out-on-the-town outfit.

3. Dazzling Diamond Simulate Jewelry: Check out our eye-catching pieces by designer Lafonn, a collection of couture sterling silver jewelry. Discover our collection of tennis bracelets, birthstone jewelry, initial chains and more. Discover the perfect piece to elevate your look and make a fashion statement that is all about glitter.

4. Enchanting Pearls: Wrap yourself in timeless elegance with our beautiful Imperial Pearl collection crafted to perfection. From delicate earrings to intricate bracelets and strands of pearls, you’ll find the ideal accessory to express your personal charm.

5. Exclusive Estate Collection: Our estate collection includes jewelry purchased from large estates and individuals, trade-in items and pre-owned jewelry. Now you can own jewelry from another era during this sale at 30% to 50% off.

…AND MORE!

Unbeatable Discounts:

During our Christmas in July Jewelry Sale, we’re rolling out some truly remarkable discounts to make your shopping experience even more delightful. Almost every piece in our showroom will be at least 30% off with many pieces 40% and 50 % off. It’s the perfect chance to snag that dream piece you’ve had your eye on or surprise someone special with a gift they’ll treasure forever.

Quality and Craftsmanship:

At AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality jewelry crafted with precision and care. Each piece is designed to stand the test of time and bring joy for years to come. From sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones to trendy silver and gold, our jewelry collections are created using the finest materials and meticulous craftsmanship, ensuring both beauty and durability.

Shop with Confidence:

We want your shopping experience to be enjoyable and worry-free. Our dedicated customer support team is always available to assist you with any questions you may have and are great at helping you find the perfect piece for yourself or that special someone.

Don’t Miss Out on the Festive Fun!

Embrace the joy of the holiday season and treat yourself or your loved ones to a touch of luxury with our Christmas in July Jewelry Sale in our showroom from July 10th to July 15th. Take advantage of our exclusive once-a-year discounts of 50% off and discover the perfect piece that will add a little sparkle to your life.

Remember, Christmas is a time for giving and sharing, so why not spread joy by surprising someone special with a thoughtful and dazzling gift? Don’t wait until December to celebrate the magic of the holiday season—join us for our Christmas in July Jewelry Sale and make this summer one to remember!

*Hurry in early for the best selection! Sale days are July 10 – July 15. AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry is open Monday -Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM located at 4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke VA 24018. You can contact them at 540-989-7100 or info@amrheins.com

*Loose diamonds, special orders, Michou & Nicole Barr Collections and online orders are excluded from the sale