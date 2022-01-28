How Do I Choose the Right Engagement Ring?

Sponsored - Popping the question is an exciting time but how do you pick the right ring? It is forever…right? Buying your love a diamond is a big decision but not the only decision. What style of engagement ring will they treasure forever is the big question!

If you pick out an understated ring for those who love breathtaking moments, they may roll their eyes and walk away. On the other hand, if you decide on a showy and glittering ring for an unassuming person, they may feel uncomfortable wearing it. What is the RIGHT engagement ring for the love of your life? It’s crucial that you put some thought into the style. AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry will help you have the best engagement ring game ever.

THE DRAMA TYPE

If the love of your life is passionate about live theatre, day dates at Taubman Museum of Art, loves to sing at the top of their lungs or could sit for hours watching movies about love stories then the engagement ring needs to reflect this important part of their personality.

CHOOSE: A unique interesting setting that speaks to their imagination. Maybe a brilliant pear-shaped diamond set in rose gold with gleaming scroll detail on the sides adorned with pave diamond accents on a double swirl band. The diamond doesn’t have to be expensive, but the setting should captivate and delight the dramatic edge.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Do they love being put in the spotlight in the way they dress with bright colors or unique styles and easily shares their opinion? You will make them smile with an engagement ring that will get noticed by everyone their around.

CHOOSE: A fearless soul might enjoy a larger setting with details that adorn the center stone. Adding in accent side stones like sapphires or rubies are fabulous ideas to display that they aren’t like everyone else and can show off their unique self.

TRADITIONALIST

If your loved one prefers a night at home with a close group of friends, loves little black dress with a well-made purse, her calm demeaner will appreciate a ring that looks stunning years from now.

CHOOSE: A glowing round cut diamond decorated with a row of side diamonds that will show that you understand her without it being too much. A classic metal like platinum or gold will finish the ring and show her sense of poise.

ECLECTIC

If you have fallen in love with a lively, hip person who walks to the beat of their own drum then you have an eclectic future partner. Doing things in unconventional and different ways highlights their different perceptions and should be reflected in a unique engagement ring that is original that cause others to pause.

CHOOSE: This engagement ring should be all about specific tastes. A beautiful vintage style ring or a vintage piece from AmRhein’s Estate Collection in their showroom with romantic details that tell a story with distinct style. A two-tone white and yellow gold mounting would surely be charming. Another option would be for AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry’s design experts to masterfully craft a ring that intertwines their funky and alluring personality.

TREND CONSCIOUS

Your favorite person has all the newest gadgets and the newest fashion designs. Your diva spends hours on the internet researching the latest and greatest next new thing that can be purchased. You have chosen an interesting person who is always ‘in the know.’ They never settle for second best and move forward through life at full speed.

CHOOSE: They aren’t going to be happy with what everyone else can purchase. She’s going to want rose gold, mixed metals and perhaps a colored gemstone for the center stone. We suggest pursuing ideas of a colored diamond with side stones that compliment a modern and sophisticated mounting.

QUIET & SOFT

Your love has a big heart and a calm demeanor and loves animals, the elderly, and children of all ages. They may enjoy the peaceful outdoors and has a keen awareness of the world around them. Your future love will be charmed with a quaint design that will speak to the soft and gentle nature.

CHOOSE: Speak to their heart with simplicity. A center emerald cut stone with channel set diamonds down the band suits their considerate soul. A three stone ring with a stunning center stone accented with pear shaped side diamonds is an elegant choice for your kind and cool future love.

The perfect engagement ring is a paramount achievement and a memorable moment in a couple’s life together. When taking the plunge to pop the ‘Big Question’ think about the person you love, their personality and individual taste. It’s worth the time to invest in a forever ring that shows that you get them and love them just the way they are.

If you are looking for the perfect engagement ring visit AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry today. They are the exclusive authorized dealer for Sylvie Collection and S. Kashi. They are also the authorized dealer for Malo and Thorsten wedding bands.

For 100 years the AmRhein family and associates have been helping couples pick their perfect forever rings that match their style and budget. Call today 540.989.7100 or schedule an appointment.

Local in the Roanoke Valley Since 1921.