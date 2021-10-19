AmRhein’s Celebrates 100 Years with Amazing Deals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, visit https://www.amrheins.com/

AmRhein’s invites you to join us in celebrating 100 years! Our centennial Celebration event is November 13th – 20th! To show our gratitude to you, AmRhein’s will have up to 50% off and will have daily jewelry giveaways!

You have friends in the jewelry business. AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry gives you the face-to-face interaction with seasoned experts that you deserve, in a semi-private setting where you can relax and feel comfortable. Since 1921 the Amrhein family, along with current owners, Tom Sells and Jackie Amrhein-Sells, and their design team have earned a lasting reputation as a private jeweler to Roanoke’s Star City for engagement rings, custom design, investment grade diamonds, estate jewelry and jewelry repair with the highest level of customer service available to you. Our new showroom highlights an onsite state-of-the-art Custom Design Studio & Diamond Room and a unique Gemstone Bar to guarantee a unique, fun, and exciting experience you deserve.