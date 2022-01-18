What should you do with your family jewelry?

Sponsored - Creating an heirloom is a personal connection that goes deep into your family history through the generations. Some people are lucky enough to have something passed down to you that you dream of passing it down to the next generation.

Some of the most common items chosen as heirlooms are family bibles, recipe books, letters, clocks, watches, furniture, photographs and of course…jewelry.

Many people desire to create the first-generation heirloom tradition to begin their family history. Jewelers can help you create your own jewelry heirloom for your children or grandchildren that can be passed down for generations. Or they can help you repair or modernize family jewelry heirlooms that will encourage you to wear them.

If you have been thinking about creating a family heirloom or even updating a jewelry heirloom that you have now, this article will help you make the right decisions to help pass to future generations.

Choosing an heirloom is a timeless decision

Which pieces of jewelry should be passed down? When selecting which pieces to pass to your children, grandchildren or other family members look for pieces of fine quality with classic styles that are solidly made. When looking at old photographs there are just styles that never change. For example, a timeless strand of cultured pearls is the perfect heirloom piece.

Pendants, bracelets, rings, and even brooches are all great choices for heirlooms. The more timeless the piece the more likely it will be worn for generations to come. Do you certain jewelry that has a story attached to it? Those jewelry pieces hold great sentimental value and are perfect pieces to pass on even if they are not expensive.

A jeweler can help you choose your heirloom

When you are in the selection process, it's a good idea to tell your jeweler that you intend for certain pieces to become family heirlooms. Some ideas of pieces that make family heirlooms that stand the test of time: pearl necklaces, diamond rings, diamond pendants, diamond earrings, pearl earrings, brooches (diamond, pearl, platinum) diamond tennis bracelet, platinum, and gold bands. However, most importantly is the sentimental attachment to a certain piece. Whichever piece you decide it is best to know how to clean, it, care for it and store it so that it will be kept in good condition.

Heirlooms can be created with personal touches

Creating a piece of jewelry with the idea of it becoming an heirloom is a fun and personal decision. Making a necklace using your grandmother’s diamond to wear on your wedding day is a perfect idea to start the sentimental value with a piece of jewelry. Using gold from a family members wedding band to recreate a new piece of jewelry for you is worth the effort and meaningful.

Redesigning Your Heirlooms

Expert designers and jewelers can help you redesign your family heirloom or help you to create one that will last for generations.

For over 100 years jewelry stores have consistently shared their passion and helped generations of customers to select pieces perfectly tailored to their needs.

