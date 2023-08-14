Fall Allergies in Southwest Virginia: What you should look out for

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Asthma & Allergy Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Asthma & Allergy Center, visit https://www.asthmaandallergycenter.net/roanoke.

If you’ve lived in our corner of Virginia for any amount of time, then you know about the types of allergens we deal with year-round. Still, even if you have lived here for a long time, then may not know all the allergies causing you to have sneezing and coughing fits.

That’s why the experts at Asthma & Allergy Center in Roanoke want to help you stay vigilant with this list of allergens that could be affecting you even as you read this.

1. Pollen: It’s not a secret. Anytime winter rolls into spring, a thick layer of yellow pollen drenches every exposed surface from your car to the windows on your house. All the oaks, pines, maples, and cedars can spawn this pollen, triggering seasonal allergies during the spring and fall.

2. Mold: Considering our climate, humidity is the fuel that breeds mold allergies. If your home has dealt with any water damage, be on the lookout for mold growth in your home.

3. Pets: Your favorite furry friend could be the reason why your eyes get so puffy after a cuddle session.

4. Ragweed: As one of the most common summer allergens, ragweed can cause a nasty bout with hay fever.

5. Air Quality: If any of you struggled to breathe this summer due to the Canadian Wildfires delivering smoke-filled air to our region, then you may be dealing with an air quality allergy.

Whatever your needs, the Asthma & Allergy Center in Roanoke wants to help. Contact our office to begin with a consultation and discover what’s causing you to feel sick all the time.