Belle Santé providing luxury spa experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com/

Belle Santé, the best luxury cosmetic spa in Virginia, strives to provide a relaxing and calming cosmetic spa experience. The spa is also known for delivering impeccable results for permanent makeup and other service. But, what exactly is permanent makeup?

Permanent makeup is a cosmetic technique which creates tattoos to produce designs that resemble makeup, such as eyeliner, eyebrows and other permanent colors to the skin of the face, lips, and eyelids. Belle Santé also specializes in microblading, one of the most popular procedures at Belle Santé.

Microblading is a tattooing technique in which a small handheld tool made of several tiny needles is used to add semi-permanent pigment to the skin.

However, microblading differs from standard eyebrow tattooing because each hairstroke is created individually using a blade, whereas traditional eyebrow tattoos are done using a machine and needle cartridge.

Microblading is typically used to create, enhance, or reshape the eyebrows in terms of both shape and color. The procedure generally can last anywhere from 18 to 30 months.

Since our goal is to promote an environment for our clients to relax, we kindly ask you to refrain from bringing children with you while you are receiving your treatments or services, unless they are also receiving services. This is for your children’s safety and for the total relaxation of all clients.

The minimum age to receive spa services is 10 years. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or have written consent to receive services. All children receiving services must have the ability to maintain the serenity of the spa environment.

