Why Microblading is changing the game for women, Roanoke Spa tells more

Belle Santé, the best luxury cosmetic spa in Virginia, strives to provide a relaxing and calming cosmetic spa experience. The spa is also known for delivering impeccable results for permanent makeup and other service. But, what exactly is permanent makeup?

Permanent makeup is a cosmetic technique which creates tattoos to produce designs that resemble makeup, such as eyeliner, eyebrows and other permanent colors to the skin of the face, lips, and eyelids. Belle Santé also specializes in microblading, one of the most popular procedures at Belle Santé.

Microblading is a tattooing technique in which a small handheld tool made of several tiny needles is used to add semi-permanent pigment to the skin. However, microblading differs from standard eyebrow tattooing because each hairstroke is created individually using a blade, whereas traditional eyebrow tattoos are done using a machine and needle cartridge. Microblading is typically used to create, enhance, or reshape the eyebrows in terms of both shape and color. The procedure generally can last anywhere from 18 to 30 months.

Lash Enhancement tattoo is a semi-permanent treatment that places pigment along your top or bottom lash lines (not your waterline). The tattoo itself can be as thick or as thin as your own natural lashes, and it doesn’t have a flick or extended tip. Lash Enhancement is intended to fill in the lash line to create the illusion of thicker, darker, and fuller lashes without looking lined or like obvious eyeliner.

Lip blushing is a form of semi-permanent makeup that uses natural shades of organic pigment to enhance the beauty of your lips. The purpose of lip blushing is to boost your natural lip color, improve or correct the shape of your lips, add definition to lip borders, and create the illusion of fullness.

