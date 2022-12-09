Improve the Skin You’re In at Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com.

Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa in Roanoke offers EVO Light laser treatments.

The EVO Light is a sophisticated platform device with Italian engineering at its core. It’s also very versatile, allowing customization of the pulse-laser specifications and its 3 true-laser wavelengths.

With the EVO Light, we can perform laser hair removal on any skin type and color, smooth out skin texture, minimize fine lines, lighten pigmentation or sun spots, help control redness, and eliminate veins.

There are many options for treatments with one of the best laser systems on the market. Our laser services include:

Laser Hair Removal : This semi-permanent full body hair removal treatment ranges between $75-$200 per session. We recommend 4-6 treatment sessions, spaced 4-6 weeks apart.

Laser Skin Rejuvenation : This treatment stimulates the deeper skin cells to rejuvenate the formation of collagen and elastin, for smoother, softer skin. Treatment sessions are $250-$350.

Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Therapy: This option not only removes unwanted hair but can also be used in the treatment of sun damage induced dyspigmentation and vascular changes, acne, rosacea, broken capillaries, and pigmented birth marks. Each session will cost between $70-$150.

A consultation is required prior to receiving any of the three options noted above. Contact us today to schedule your consultation!

Coming soon... Elluminate laser treatments!

For more information about the treatment, and other services offered, call Belle Santé at 540-566-3519, email us, or check out our website. Follow us on Facebook