New Effective Frown Line Treatment Now Available at Belle Sante

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com.

Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa is now offering a highly-rated treatment to help smooth out your frown lines.

DAXXIFY®, a frown line treatment, is powered by a novel peptide in a formula unlike anything else. The peptide helps stabilize the active ingredient, instead of using human or animal byproducts like conventional frown line treatments.

Studies have also shown that DAXXIFY® may last up to twice as long as other frown line treatments available. For most, results lasted for about 6 months, and some up to 9 months. In clinical studies, 96% of patients reported they were satisfied with the results.

DAXXIFY® is manufactured in California, and the only prescription frown line treatment made in the United States. Learn more about DAXXIFY® at daxxify.com.

As one of the first locations in Virginia to offer the service, Belle Santé is your local expert in administering the DAXXIFY® injectable frown line treatment.

For more information about the treatment, to schedule an appointment, or to learn about other services offered, call Belle Santé at 540-566-3519, email us, or check out our website. Follow us on Facebook.