New services at Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa are sure to make your skin glow!

Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa is excited to offer THREE new services this month along with highlighting their New Massage Therapy menu with Add-Ins and Upgrades for a customizable massage experience.

Nano-Needling

Price: $150

How does it work?

Microscopic hairlike cones penetrate similar to the Microneedling cartridge to separate the skin to drive in the topical product and allow up to 97 percent absorption. This allows for the stimulation of collagen production to target fine lines and wrinkles. Nano-needling is a less invasive treatment for acne hyperpigmentation and overall smoothness and plumping of the skin. It is considered a safe treatment for all skin types.

BB Glow

Price: $250

What is BB Glow?

A Nano-Needling procedure that provides a long-lasting sheer foundation to even skin tone while nourishing your skin deeply to achieve a vibrant, healthy glow. This treatment is good for many skin types and tones. We recommend an advanced skin consultation for those interested. A series of 3-4 treatments about two weeks apart is recommended for optimal results. Results can last up to 3 months with proper maintenance.

Additional Benefits:

Collagen production

Less noticeable freckles

Brighter/More radiant skin

Reduced Skin Discoloration

Fewer fine lines and wrinkles

HydraFacial Back Treatment

Price: $199

Receive all the benefits of a HydraFacial on your back! A perfect Summer service.

CLEANSE & PEEL: Uncover a new layer of skin with gentle exfoliation and relaxing resurfacing.

EXTRACT & HYDRATE: Remove debris from pores with painless suction. Nourish with intense moisturizers that quench skin.

FUSE & PROTECT: Saturate the skin’s surface with antioxidants and peptides to maximize your glow.

