Skin services for you from Belle Sante in Roanoke

As a market leader in aesthetics, Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa is often on the cutting edge of keeping and maintaining your skin’s healthy glow.

We want to introduce to you two services we offer that can really make your skin the healthiest looking organ on your body.

Rejuvapen Microneedling

Our bodies each have natural mechanisms that, in response to injury, create fresh cells and extracellular components (such collagen and elastin) to repair the harm. This is how the Rejuvapen achieves its results: by utilizing a precisely calibrated microneedling instrument, the Rejuvapen, to capitalize on that natural process.

By forming countless temporary micro-sized apertures or micro-channels in the skin, this device kickstarts your body’s natural healing process. The Rejuvapen’s innovative disposable needle cartridge, which accomplishes its task without using thermal energy or chemicals on the skin, is responsible for creating these “fractionated” micro-channels.

BB Glow Nano-Needling

BB Glow is a Nano-Needling technique that profoundly nourishes your skin to produce a radiant, healthy glow while providing a long-lasting sheer foundation to level out skin tone.

A wide range of skin types and tones benefit from this therapy. For individuals who are interested, we advise a consultation on advanced skin care.

For best outcomes, a course of three to four treatments spaced about two weeks apart is advised. With the right upkeep, results can last up to three months.