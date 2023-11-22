Treat Your Loved Ones to Some Pampering This Holiday Season

Treat Your Loved Ones to Some Pampering This Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com.

Looking for the best way to pamper your loved one this year? Get them a gift certificate or book a special treatment at Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa.

Our spa day packages offer the perfect options to relax and unwind after the busy holiday season or any time of the year!

Sweet & Simple at $155 includes a 30-minute massage, signature mini facial and an exfoliating foot treatment with paraffin.

The Perfect Escape for $210 includes a 60-minute massage, a signature facial, brow waxing and shaping, and an exfoliating foot treatment with paraffin.

Our top tier package, Pretty & Pampered for $360, is a way to treat yourself or a loved one to a full day of relaxation at the spa. It includes a customized body polish, a 90-minute massage, a signature facial with a dermaplaning add-on, and an exfoliating foot treatment with paraffin. Lunch is also included with this option.

Lunch can be added on to the other two plans for an additional $20.

Our gift certificates can be used for any of our available services. This includes laser treatments, light therapy, micro-needling, facials, skin care treatments, and chemical peels.

For more information about Belle Santé, to schedule an appointment, to purchase a gift certificate, or to learn about other services offered, call us at 540-566-3519, email us, or check out our website. Follow us on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to receive emails about Flash Specials, Open Houses, New Services, and Belle Santé updates.