Belle Santé Brings Amazing New Services to Roanoke

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day & Wellness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day & Wellness, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com/

Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness is excited to offer wonderful new services to our community. As the leader in personal wellness, our experts are trained and skilled in providing a number of services focused on your skin and body. Belle Santé invites you to schedule a free consultation and see if Microblading or a Hydrafacial might be right for you!

Microblading is a cosmetic procedure that inserts pigment under your skin using a needle or an electric machine with a needle or needles attached to it. It’s also sometimes known as feathering or micro-stroking. Microblading aims to give you well-defined brows that look natural without the hassle of daily makeup application. Microblading has been around for at least 25 years in Asia and has been growing in popularity in the United States and Europe. Microblading can last anywhere from 18 to 30 months, depending on skin type and several other factors. The experts at Belle Santé can work with you to determine the best options for you if you are interested in microblading.

A HydraFacial is a facial treatment using a patented device to deliver exfoliation, cleansing, extraction, and hydration to the face. This system uses a vortex swirling action to deliver hydration and to remove dead skin, dirt, debris, and impurities while cleaning and soothing your skin.

A HydraFacial includes 4 facial treatments rolled into one session: cleansing and exfoliating, a gentle chemical peel, vacuum suction extraction, and a hydrating serum. These steps are delivered using a patented HydraFacial device. Unlike traditional facial treatments that can have different effects depending on your skin type and aesthetician, the HydraFacial provides consistent results and can be used on all skin types.

Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness is excited to also offer these wonderful new treatments to the expansive list of services we provide to our clients. Find out more by visiting us online where you can book your free consultation.