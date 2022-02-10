Roanoke spa’s unique ‘hydrafacial’ treatment brings high-tech to skin care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Sante Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Sante Spa, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com/.

Dry skin is awful. Add in the dry or less humid wintertime in portions of the U.S., and you’ve got a recipe for skin that needs a little help to get to March.

That’s where the professionals at Belle Sante Spa come in. Belle Sante Spa is helping you get through the dry winter with their hydrafacial service.

You’re probably asking what hydrafacial is, and we wouldn’t be surprised. Let’s look at what you’re getting with a hydrafacial.

Cleanse and peel

There’s nothing that a good exfoliation won’t help, and that’s what we start with during the process. Your Belle Sante Spa esthetician begins with a gentle exfoliation designed to help remove dead skin from the surface.

From there, a relaxing resurfacing will aid in the process of removing fine lines and wrinkles and help reduce other things like age spots and acne scars.

Extract and hydrate

If you’ve been on TikTok for any amount of time, then you know the process of extraction helps clear your pores of black heads. With a painless suction system, your face will be free and clear of any debris.

Once your face is clear, your esthetician will gently massage your face with intense moisturizers designed to hydrate your skin.

Fuse and protect

With the final step, estheticians at Belle Sante Spa will work with you to saturate the surface of your skin with antioxidants and peptides. Have you ever had your skin glow after a treatment? You will after this one.

In just three steps, your skin will receive the love and care it needs.

For $149, you’ll get the signature hydrafacial with all the steps explained above.

But what if you’re seeking a little more? That’s where the deluxe hydrafacial comes in. You’ll get everything we discussed along with targeted serums to help combat acne, uneven skin pigmentation, and fine lines.

On top of that, we’re bringing in LED light treatment that can de-age you, adjust your pigmentation, or get rid of troublesome acne.

Belle Sante Spa wants to help you look your best. Book an appointment today!