Join Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa for an Open House April 14

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, visit www.bellesantespa.com.

Thursday, head out to Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa for an Open House!

From 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 14th, stop by to win door prizes and raffles.

There will also be Botox and filler specials, advanced service packages, massage and facial packages, and product sales!

Belle Santé Medical Director Normal Harris, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, will be on-hand from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a Meet & Greet, to answer all your questions.

Also, the Open House is a great opportunity to see our services and learn more about our staff, memberships, specials, products and services we offer.

The event will be held at our Electric Road location. Follow the directions in the map below for a day of relaxation and pampering!

Check out our Facebook event page for more information.