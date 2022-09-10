Roanoke, Belle Santé is now offering Keravive as a new treatment for hair restoration

Roanoke, Belle Santé is now offering Keravive as a new treatment for hair restoration

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, visit www.bellesantespa.com.

At Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, we want you to always feel your best and brightest, from the top down.

One way we do that, is through our Keravive treatments. It’s a first of its kind, three-step treatment that includes an in-office component, as well as a 30-day take-home spray. The treatment helps with low scalp hydration, clogged follicles, dead skin congestion and poor circulation.

First, we cleanse and exfoliate. HydraFacial Vortex Technology extracts dirt, oil and other impurities from your scalp and hair follicles.

Second, we hydrate and nourish, with the Keravive Peptide Complex Solution. It exfoliates your scalp and nourishes your hair follicles with growth factors and skin proteins. This helps to promote a healthy scalp and leads to healthier, fuller-looking hair.

Third, and finally, we send you home with the Hydra Facial Keravive Peptide Complex Spray, which enhances your in-office experience, and also delivers daily hydration and nourishment to your scalp and hair follicles.

The unretouched photographs, above, show subjects before treatment and at month 4, following 3 consecutive monthly in-office HydraFacial Keravive treatments, plus 90-day continuous use of HydraFacial Keravive Take Home spray. Individual results may vary.

For more information about the treatment, and other services offered, call Belle Santé at 540-566-3519, email us, or check out our website.