Roanoke, Belle Santé offers JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC hyaluronic treatment

At Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa, we want you to always feel your best and brightest, beginning with your skin.

At our Roanoake location, we offer JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC hyaluronic treatment for your cheeks. The injectable treatment is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

As you age, the cheeks may flatten and the skin may begin to sag. This is caused by natural loss of volume in the cheek area, or what the experts call age-related midface volume loss. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC is designed to add volume beneath the skin’s surface, which provides lift and contour to the cheek area.

The treatment can help to restore volume, decrease the appearance of a sunken, hollow face, and reduce sagging. The injection results in a smoother contour and more youthful appearance to the face.

While even one treatment can help, at least two syringe treatments are recommended for each person getting the injectable gel treatment. Results can be effective for up to 2 years. Learn even more about Botox fillers and Juvéderm cheek fillers.

