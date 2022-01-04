Treat yourself to some self-love at Belle Santé Spa

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Belle Santé and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Belle Santé, visit https://www.bellesantespa.com.

This month, take time for to some self-care and relaxation at the Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa.

January is National Self-Love Month, and the professionals at Belle Santé want to help you look your best, while also feeling your best. For January, we’re offering $25 off any permanent make-up treatment. Options include:

Lash Enhancement (Eye liner)

Microblading (Eyebrows)

Lip Blushing (Lip color)

Women feel more confident after treating themselves to the professional cosmetic and spa services offered at Belle Santé. Before any permanent make-up service, free consultations are required. This is to explain the procedures beforehand, and let you know what to expect.

Want another way to treat yourself? Belle Santé offers facials, as well.

HydraFacial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate. HydraFacial super serums are made with nourishing ingredients that create an instantly gratifying glow in just 3 steps:

CLEANSE & PEEL: Uncover a new layer of skin with gentle exfoliation and relaxing resurfacing.

EXTRACT & HYDRATE: Remove debris from pores with painless suction. Nourish with intense moisturizers that quench skin.

FUSE & PROTECT: Saturate the skin’s surface with antioxidants and peptides to maximize your glow.

Other facials are available for those who need quicker treatment (mini facial) and even those who want to go all out (Belle Santé Signature Facial or Microcurrent Facial). The spa also offers options for those couples who want to feel rejuvenated together. Check out all the available facial options online.

Visit the Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness location shown on the map below to treat yourself for National Self-Love Month, or book an appointment online. Follow us on Facebook.