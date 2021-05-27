Big Lick Roofing Earns Master Elite Certification

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Lick Roofing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Lick Roofing, visit https://biglickroofing.com/

Big Lick Roofing is a master elite roofing company in Roanoke, Virginia that serves the local 60 miles radius with superior roof replacements & repairs. We carry certifications that only 2% of the roofing companies in North America qualify for. We pride ourselves with our outstanding customer service & quick turn-around times. Big Lick Roofing is here to meet your expectations and give you peace of mind with your new roof. We stand behind our work with a workmanship & material warranty on every job!

Big Lick Roofing has been certified by GAF as a Master Elite Roofing Company. GAF is an acronym for General Aniline & Film, which is the leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing materials in America. If you have a roof over your head, there’s a 1 in 4 chance that it was built with GAF’s materials.

The Master Elite® Certification is GAF’s factory certification program that provides ongoing training to roofing contractors and assurance to you, the homeowner, that the roof will be completed well and professionally. This is a highly prestigious award because only 2% of all roofing contractors in the country have qualified as Master Elite®.

What does this mean for homeowners?

Choosing a GAF Master Elite® contractor is your assurance that you will be dealing with a quality, dependable and professional contractor. In order for a roofing contractor to qualify for the certification, they must meet the following standards:

A+ BBB rating

possess an established license for the state they work in

be current with distributor partners in receivables

have been in business for at least 3 years

consistently show ethical contracting in their service area

be adequately insured

show a commitment to ongoing professional training

A certified GAF Master Elite® roofer is the only contractor that can offer 2 of the best warranties in the industry, Silver Pledge and Gold Pledge, both backed by GAF. GAF also covers a Master Elite’s workmanship. Approximately 95% of the issues that arise on a roofing project are related to the installation of the product, not the product itself. With a Master Elite® roofer, you can be sure that they have been trained to install the materials correctly and have the ethical wherewithal to make sure that your home is protected.

The owners of Big Lick Roofing had this to say after achieving this certification. “We are humbled to be awarded with the GAF Master Elite certification today. This certification was hard earned and we are happy to be a part of the elite 2% in the country to hold this badge! Our commitment to exhibiting the highest quality roof installations & 5 star customer service will continue. We stand behind everything we do and so does GAF, we are happy to be part of their Master Elite. Thank you to all of our customers and supporters, this wouldn’t have been possible without you!”

