Five Ways Roanoke’s Blue Ridge Nightmares is Changing the Haunted Attraction Game

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Blue Ridge Nightmares and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Blue Ridge Nightmares, visit https://centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares.

Are you looking for a one of a kind experience this Halloween? Check out Roanoke’s Blue Ridge Nightmares!

Our facility in Downtown Roanoke has more than 40,000 square feet of fear, designed with our community in mind.

We work with Blockbuster Movie Designers.

We are partnered with New York and Hollywood’s Creative Director and Special Effects Artist, Anthony Giordano. He designed and built Blue Ridge Nightmares to feature a historic downtown street filled with scary scenes, spellbinding for all ages.

We have a Not As Scary Showing!

For those who want a less scary option, Blue Ridge offers a matinee showing, perfect for families. It’s also a great time to view an educational behind-the-scenes look at the massive set.

We care about our impact and reusing goods!

Blue Ridge Nightmare’s set is comprised of many recycled materials. We use wood and debris salvaged from old or fire damaged buildings. We also hold an eclectic array of classic cars.

Our scenes are decorated with reused furniture and accessories, adding to the vintage aesthetic. Plus, it keeps these items out of the landfills, which is better for the environment.

We are a non-profit organization!

Blue Ridge Nightmares is brought to you by Center in the Square, a staple of the Downtown Roanoke area.

We always have the community in mind, and it shows throughout our scary set-up.

We depict Roanoke’s storied history!

Our sets include recreations of several historic, Roanoke Valley businesses, seemingly trapped in the past, to create haunting scenes from September 30 through Halloween.

This year, our haunt dates will be as follows:

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Oct. 7-9

Oct. 13-16

Oct. 20-23

Oct. 27-31

Our open hours are 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

We can’t wait to scare you! Get your tickets online or at the Center in the Square box office. For more information about ticket sales, please call 540-224-1200 or email the Box Office Manager at info@centerinthesquare.org.

Find us on Facebook, check out our website, or stop by!