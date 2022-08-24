Join Us For a Hauntingly Good Time at Blue Ridge Nightmares

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Blue Ridge Nightmares and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Blue Ridge Nightmares, visit https://centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares.

Are you ready for a hauntingly good time? It’s time to get freaked out at Blue Ridge Nightmares!

Our facility in Center in the Square has more than 40,000 square feet of fear, designed with our community in mind.

We work with the most-talented people!

In partnership with New York and Hollywood Creative Director and Special Effects Artist, Anthony Giordano, Blue Ridge nightmares features a historic downtown street designs filled with scary scenes.

Walk through the spooky streets, which depict some familiar Roanaoke locations and some created from our imaginations. It’s a great time for everyone, from young kids to older adults.

We have family-friendly options!

For those who want a less scary option, Blue Ridge offers a matinee showing, perfect for families. It’s also a great time to view a behind-the-scenes look at the typically spooky set.

Our designs are also built in more eco-friendly ways.

We care about our impact and reusing goods!

We offer a set comprised of so many recycled or reused materials. We use wood and debris salvaged from old buildings or those where there have been fires.

Our scenes are decorated with old furniture and accessories, adding to the vintage aesthetic. Plus, it keeps these items out of the landfills, which is better for the environment.

We are a non-profit organization!

As a non-profit organization, Blue Ridge Nightmares is brought to you by Center in the Square, a staple of the Downtown Roanoke area.

We always have the community in mind, and it’s found throughout our scary set-up.

We take on Roanoke’s storied history!

Our sets include recreations of several historic, Roanoke Valley businesses, seemingly trapped in the past, to create haunting scenes from September 30 through Halloween.

This year, our haunt dates will be as follows:

Sept. 30 Oct. 2

Oct. 7-9

Oct. 13-16

Oct. 20-23

Oct. 27-31

Our open hours are 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

We can’t wait to haunt you! Get your tickets online or at the Center in the Square box office. For more information about ticket sales, please call 540-224-1200 or email the Box Office Manager at info@centerinthesquare.org.

Find us on Facebook, check out our website, or stop by!