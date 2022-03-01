March is Brain Injury Awareness Month: Learn More About Available Resources

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month: Learn More About Available Resources

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia, visit https://bisswva.org.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and there is an organization in Virginia helping to improve the quality of life for those living with brain injuries. That’s the mission of Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia (BISSWVA).

In the United States, there’s a new brain injury every 21 seconds. The injuries can be sudden and traumatic--like as a result of a fall or car crash--or can go unrecognized until symptoms appear--like from sports injuries.

BISSWVA works with clients suffering from Acquired Brain Injury (ABI). ABI is defined as any brain injury that is not hereditary, congenital, degenerative or caused by birth trauma. Common causes of ABI include an impact to the head, lack of oxygen or as the result of a stroke.

BISSWVA is client-centered and community-based. Each client works with a BISSWVA case manager to get connected to local resources to help brain injury survivors and their families. And one of the best parts is that all services offered through BISSWVA are free!

Community-based case management services include assessing and identifying need in the following areas:

Advocacy

Housing

Finances

Rehabilitation therapies

School support

Mental health

Brain injury education

Other needs as identified

The case manager then helps with referrals to outside services and community resources.

BISSWVA also offers a telehealth program, the Community Living Connection (CLiC), which brings clients together through user-friendly assistive technology. The small groups provide those with brain injuries extra support, education, socialization and cognitive skill building. They even include wellness items like mindfulness, yoga, music, art and creative writing.

There’s so much to healing from brain injuries and rejoining daily activities with your family and friends. Let BISSWVA take some of that stress away and help you reintegrate into your family life and community.

Do you have questions for Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia? Contact them toll-free at 855-720-1008 or reach out online to learn more. Follow BISSWVA on Facebook.

Brain Injury Services of SWVA is funded in part by state general funds appropriated by the Virginia General Assembly and administered by the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.