Recognizing Strokes and What To Do in an Emergency

Recognizing Strokes and What To Do in an Emergency

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia, visit bisswva.org.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia (BISSWVA) wants to share important information about stroke symptoms and care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, which is more than 795,000 people. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Signs of stroke include:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Quick action when someone is having a stroke is crucial. If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do the following test:

F—Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.

Note the time when any symptoms first appear. This information helps health care providers determine the best treatment for each person.

Do not drive to the hospital or let someone else drive you. Call 9-1-1 for an ambulance so that medical personnel can begin life-saving treatment on the way to the emergency room.

The chances of survival are greater when emergency treatment begins quickly. The CDC says the stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for these if they don’t arrive at the hospital in time.

Some people are at higher risk of stroke than others. African Americans are twice as likely as White Americans of having a stroke. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are leading causes of stroke. The CDC says that 1 in 3 U.S. adults has at least one of these conditions or habits.

Keeping a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity, not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and keeping control of blood pressure and cholesterol are just some ways to help prevent a stroke.

If you feel like you are at risk for having a stroke, talk to your doctor to see what steps you can take to prevent that from happening.

Want to test your knowledge of stroke awareness? Click here to take a quiz, which is open through the end of May, for a chance to win a $50 Visa card!

Do you have questions for Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia? Contact them toll-free at 855-720-1008 or reach out online to learn more. Follow BISSWVA on Facebook.