The Loneliness Solution

April 30th at 2pm, we will be meeting virtually to discuss the connection between aging, isolation, and depression.

During the past year of stay-at-home orders and social distancing protocols, many of us felt the sting and side effects of isolation. As our loved ones get older, they are more likely to live alone or spend more of their time alone even after COVID-19 mandates are lifted. And the truth is that isolation, loneliness, and depression go hand in hand. This is also the number one reason seniors begin looking into senior living.

Depression affects not only your mental health in how you feel and think, but also affects your body physically. Some of these signs may be difficult to recognize in older adults because they may present differently than in younger people. A few of these physical symptoms include:

Insomnia, or the inability to stay asleep at night

Weight fluctuations due to overeating or appetite loss

Increased sensitivities to headaches and other pains

Fatigue from decreased energy levels

Constricted blood vessels, raising the risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks

Weakened immune system for diseases like the common cold and more serious illnesses

Cognitive changes such as trouble remembering or making decisions

The AARP Foundation lists these four signs that a person might be feeling isolated:

Deep boredom and a general lack of interest and withdrawal

Losing interest in personal hygiene

Poor eating and nutrition

Significant disrepair, clutter and hoarding in the home

If you have been noticing a loved one showing signs of loneliness, you may be feeling concerned and worried. Join us for our free presentation while we explore the connection between aging, isolation, and depression. Our goal is to show how these three are linked and give practical tactics to reduce the cycle of isolation and depression. This presentation will provide you with ways to help your loved one feel connected.

Join us for this free virtual presentation on April 30th at 2pm to learn about of the effects of loneliness and solutions that can improve your loved one's quality of life.