Free Behavioral Health Support Available In Your Area

Since the beginning of COVID in 2020 there has been a substantial increase in reported instances of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. As reported by the Kaiser Family Foundation, ‘4 in 10 adults in the US have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder’ since the start of the pandemic, and a recent survey from the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported a noticeable increase in substance use since March 2020.

The positive news during these difficult times is that there continues to be a variety of local, community resources available to individuals in need. One such resource is the 401 Peer Center in Radford. The 401 Peer Center was started by and continues to be supported by New River Valley Community Services and is a peer-to-peer program focused on individuals seeking recovery or in active recovery.

“It’s all about having an accessible and safe environment for those struggling. We want to be a driver in helping our community to become recovery ready,” said Leroy Robinson, part of the 401 Peer Center and a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist. “We want to change people’s understanding of these mental health and addiction diseases as well as give them hope and walk along side them as they improve their quality of life.”

The 401 Peer Center is a free community resource. According to the center, some community members simply use the center as an information hub to find out about community support groups or to find area housing. Others use the center’s vast array of other resources, including a full calendar of community meetings, a computer lab or simply the listening ear of an available Certified Peer Recovery Specialist.

If you or a loved one is interested in connecting with the 401 Peer Center they can be reached via their social media page, you can call them at 540-443-2663 or simply stop in Monday thru Friday at 401 W. Main St. in Radford.

The 401 Peer Center is a free peer-to-peer program open to all residents of the City of Radford as well as Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties. The 401 Peer Center is a division of New River Valley Community Services, which offers an array of services for children and adults living with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance abuse disorders. In addition to the 401 Peer Center, NRVCS provides addiction treatment, psychiatric services, community transit and a host of other essential services to the New River Valley community.