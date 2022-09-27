Learn more about Medicare changes for 2023 before open enrollment begins on October 15th with your local expert, The Don Lilly Agency

Learn more about Medicare changes for 2023 before open enrollment begins on October 15th with your local expert, The Don Lilly Agency

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Don Lilly Agency and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Don Lilly Agency, visit www.donlillyagency.com.

It’s that time of year to check into any changes to Medicare for 2023. The Don Lilly Agency can help!

It’s important to contact a local professional to know your choices and get the best plan for your needs. While standard Medicare offers coverage for a wide variety of services, you may find that a different plan through a separate insurance carrier better fits your needs.

If you are interested in an alternative plan, we can help you find coverage through either Medigap or Medicare Advantage. Both of these plans offer additional support through third-party insurers, and they are required to provide equal or better coverage when compared to regular Medicare.

The Don Lilly Agency has had a long-term presence in our region providing health & wealth planning solutions. With Medicare Plans changing year-to-year, the doctors and prescriptions you have now may have changed and should be reviewed. There are plans for Medicare parts A, B, C and D and Medigap.

Medicare Part A covers the cost of inpatient care in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities (not long-term care). There is usually no monthly cost for Medicare Part A, as you paid to gain this insurance during your working years. If you did not pay Medicare taxes during working years, you can purchase Part A coverage.

Medicare Part B covers medically necessary services or supplies that your doctor needs to diagnose or treat a wide array of medical conditions. This can include doctor visits, outpatient medical services, and standard medical and preventative care that is not covered by Medicare Part A. To maintain Medicare Part B, you must pay a monthly premium. Most medically necessary services are covered under Medicare Part B, as well as many types of durable, medical equipment.

Medicare Part C is also called a “Medicare Advantage Plan.” Medicare Advantage Plans are offered by a set of approved private insurance companies. These plans offer all the benefits of Part A and Part B, with added benefits for hearing, vision, dental coverage. In addition, most Medicare Advantage plans include prescription coverage (Medicare Part D).

Medicare Part D is a prescription drug program. You should ensure you enroll in a Medicare Part D program if you take prescription medications, as the plans are designed to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. If you are eligible for Medicare Part A and B, enroll in Medicare Part D at the same time, or you will pay more if you choose to enroll in the program later.

Medigap insurance is designed to cover the gaps in original Medicare. Medigap insurance is offered by private insurance companies and is available in a wide range of plans. Medigap insurance can help pay the out-of-pocket costs left over after Medicare plans, up to set policy limits. Some policies will cover a portion of the cost of treatment if you become ill while out of the country. Medigap insurance is officially called “Medicare Supplemental Insurance.”

Our agents will help you find the right Medicare Plan based on your unique situation, with the right benefits. Open Enrollment for 2023 coverage begins October 15th! Don’t miss out! Contact The Don Lilly Agency today to help you navigate your options to find the plan that’s right for you!